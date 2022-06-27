Shooting Victims Remain Critical After Weekend Shooting In East Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 27)–Lincoln Police on Monday morning provided some additional information about the shooting in the parking lot of Seacrest Field, 7400 “A” Street, that happened around 2:30am Sunday.
Captain Todd Kocian told reporters Monday that the 19-year-old man remains in critical condition, while a 24-year-old woman is critical but stable, after both were struck by gunfire when two vehicles pulled into the parking lot. There was a gathering of people at the time.
The 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital, after officers arrived at the scene. The 24-year-old woman was later found near 70th and “O” Streets, after she left the scene in a vehicle.
No arrests have been made and if you have information regarding this shooting, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.