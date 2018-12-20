Shortage of Workers In Nebraska Among Items Concerning Business Leaders

Nebraska’s labor shortage was one of the main concerns raised at town hall events held by a business group seeking public input on a statewide economic development plan.

Blueprint Nebraska began its road show this week in Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk.

Business and civic leaders focused on the region’s low unemployment rate and the difficulty of finding workers.

“It’s having the right jobs and it’s having well-educated or trained workforce,” said Blueprint Nebraska executive director and former Papillion State Senator Jim Smith. He told KFOR News Thursday, technology availability is also important to many communities.

“We need to make certain the technology infrastructure is in place,” Smith said. “We hear a lot about broadband connection across the state.”

Participants discussed how to improve affordable housing, child care and the education system. Attendees also raised concerns about the need for public transportation to lure top talent who desire an urban experience.