Shots Fired At Southwest Lincoln Home
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–Police are still investigating a shots fired call at a southwest Lincoln home late Wednesday night.
Officers were called to a home near 10th and Park, as a dark-colored two-door car was leaving the home. Police say someone was inside the home at the time of the shooting. However, no one was hurt.
Police encourage anyone in the area that may have seen something to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.