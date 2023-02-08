Shots Fired Early Wednesday Outside an Airpark Area Home

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Gunshots were fired in the Airpark neighborhood just before 1am Wednesday that left behind damage to a home and two vehicles.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called to a neighborhood north of NW 54th and West Knight Drive, where one of the front windows of a home suffered damage and a round was found in some drywall on the inside. An outside gas meter was struck and three spent 9mm shell casings were recovered.

Gunshots also hit two vehicles and seven more 9mm shell casings were recovered. No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing. If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.