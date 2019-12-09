Shots Fired In Central Lincoln Under Investigation
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 9)–Police are investigating a report of gun shots fired from a truck in central Lincoln on Sunday night, but thankfully no one was hurt and no damage was reported.
Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News the shots were fired in the area of 53rd and “O” Street.
According to Dilsaver, witnesses reported seeing a blue, 1990s model Ford pickup truck heading westbound on “O” Street and seeing a passenger fire a gun several times out the passenger-side window.
Dilsaver says there are no other details on the description of the truck and will likely try to get surveillance video from nearby businesses to help in their investigation.