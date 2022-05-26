Shots Fired Late Wednesday Toward A Home Outside of Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 26)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of gunshots in a neighborhood just outside of downtown Lincoln on Wednesday night.
Officers were called around 11:30pm to the report of gunshots in the area of 18th and “G”, where several spent shell casings were found in the street and a home in the area had been hit several times. No reports of any injuries and the damage estimates are just over $2,000.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.