Shrine Bowl Committee Decides To Delay Annual Football Game
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 15)–It looks as if the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted another sporting event in Nebraska to delay competition.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board held a conference call to ultimately decide to postpone the annual football game that benefits Shriner’s hospitals beyond June 6, but must be rescheduled to no later than July 31.
The window of opportunity is limited to play the game that showcases some of Nebraska’s top high school football talent.
The change is “in order to safeguard the health of student-athletes, everyone involved in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game, and the community of fans, family, friends and supporters of the annual game,” executive director Dave MacDonald said in a news release to KFOR Sports on Wednesday afternoon.
Originally, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl game was scheduled for June 6 at Foster Field on the University of Nebraska-Kearney campus. The game will still be played there.
The NSBEB will announce a revised date for the game after the new schedule for the weeks’ activities leading up to the game has been adjusted.