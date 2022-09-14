Sign Up Now for Women Build 2023

(KFOR NEWS September 14, 2022) Women are especially impacted by the issue of affordable housing. Finding a safe, affordable home to raise their family is one of the biggest challenges many Lincoln women face. The Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln Women Build campaign harnesses the power of women helping women.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is recruiting a network of women to raise funds and swing hammers to help build homes for families in need of safe, affordable housing. 40 women are needed to commit to raising a minimum of $500 and dedicate one day to building on a job site in May.

No experience is necessary. Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln will teach you everything you need to know!

Don’t want to build but want to help make a difference? Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is looking for people to help fundraise and spread the word for this campaign as well!

If your business is interested in supporting women leaders in the community who believe that everyone deserves a decent place to live, send an email to Deanna Walz: [email protected] or LaCresha Brooks: [email protected] for more details on how you can help.

