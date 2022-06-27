Single Gunshot Damages Southeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 27)–A vandalism report turns out to be a gunshot fired into a southeast Lincoln home over the weekend.
Police were called just after 9:30am Sunday to a home in the 6700 block of Meursault Drive, where officers found out that sometime overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, the home was hit by a single gunshot going through a window on the south side. Officers found a single .45 caliber slug inside the home. Damage estimates are around $350 and no one was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.