Single Vehicle Crash Claims Lincoln Man’s Life

LINCOLN—(KFOR Oct. 29)— A crash in north Lincoln Sunday afternoon claimed the life of one driver.

In a release sent to KFOR News, officers were dispatched to northbound Interstate 180 and Superior Street on a report of a single vehicle accident where the vehicle left the road and rolled into the ditch. When officers arrived, they located a white SUV that had driven off the road, struck several trees and fence posts before rolling and coming to a rest on the roof of the vehicle.

The driver, a 73-year-old Lincoln man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the victim has not yet been released.

KFOR News is expected to get more details from Lincoln Police as they become available or at the Monday 9:30am media briefing.