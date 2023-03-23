Single Vehicle Crash During Thursday Morning Commute In West Lincoln

The scene of a single-vehicle injury crash at NW 6th and West Cornhusker Highway on Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Swanigan from KFOR News’ media partner KOLN/KGIN-TV)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 23)–Lincoln Police provided an update to a single-vehicle crash first reported on Thursday morning at NW 6th and West Cornhusker Highway.

According to LPD in an update sent out shortly after 10:30am, a 10-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries, while three others suffered minor injuries, after their vehicle hit one of the pillars in the median.

The critically-injured child was in the back seat with a 6-year-old, while a 15-year-old was driving and another 15-year-old was in the passenger seat, when the vehicle hit one of the pillars in the median. The six-year-old and two 15-year-olds suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

7:54am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 23)–A single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 7am Thursday at NW 6th and West Cornhusker Highway, resulting in at least three people reportedly being hurt.

KFOR News has learned that at least one person trapped and two others were also in the vehicle that appeared to have collided with a decorative light-fixture in the median heading eastbound.

One was taken to a Lincoln hospital in what appeared to be critical condition, while two others appeared to have suffered serious injuries. What led to the crash remains under investigation and KFOR News is awaiting to formally receive details from Lincoln Police on this incident.

Traffic both east and westbound on West Cornhusker in the area of NW 6th Street will be shut down for the time being. You are highly being recommended to avoid the area and take an alternative route, if you are heading in that direction.