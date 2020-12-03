Six-Hour Standoff Ends with Arrest in Hayes Center
(KFOR NEWS December 3, 2020) A 6 hour stand-off with the Nebraska State Patrol ends safely in Hayes Center, NE…252 miles west of Lincoln.
The situation began Wednesday morning when the Hayes County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible kidnapping that had occurred in Lincoln County the evening of December 1st. The suspect was believed to be in Hayes Center. NSP was notified just after 6:00 a.m. today and troopers proceeded to the area to assist.
Prior to NSP’s involvement, the victim was safely located, but the suspect, identified as 44 year old, Robert Smith of Hershey, Nebraska, remained on the run. Just after 8:00 am Tuesday, troopers identified Smith’s location in Hayes Center and believed he was armed.
NSP SWAT was activated and responded to the scene. Authorities coordinated with Hayes Center Public Schools to ensure that those at the school were safe, given the location of the situation, approximately three blocks from the school.
After repeated communication with NSP negotiators for hours, Smith voluntarily exited the home at 2:45 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident. Smith was arrested for kidnapping and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
