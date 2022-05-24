Six Prairie Wolves Qualify for NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships

LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics May 23)–The Nebraska Wesleyan track and field program had six student-athletes selected for the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
NWU’s Isabella Hogue (Murray, Neb./Conestoga HS) leads the way with two selections into the national championships. Hogue qualified in the women’s 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. In the 100-meter dash, Hogue had the second-fastest qualifying time in the nation and won the national title in the women’s indoor 60-meter dash.
Joining Hogue in representing the women’s team are Reagan Janzen (Hampton, Neb./Giltner HS) and Avery Decker (Fremont, Neb./Fremont HS). Janzen qualified in the 800-meter run during the indoor season this winter and is a two-time All-American in the 4×800-meter relay. Decker qualified for the NCAA Championships for the first time. Decker has the seventh best mark in the event heading into the national meet.
On the men’s side, Kyle Dickinson (Friend, Neb./Friend HS) and Garrett Lenners (Adams, Neb./Freeman HS) were selected for the national meet for the second straight season. A season ago, Dickinson made nations in the 400-meter dash. Additionally, Dickinson was an All-American in the event last year. Lenners qualified in the 800-meter run for the first time after making it last year as a member of the 4×400-meter relay team. During the indoor season, Lenners earned an All-American honor in the same race.
In men’s field events, Andrew Davis (Pawnee City, Neb./Pawnee City HS) will represent the Prairie Wolves in the discus. Davis ranks top 10 nationally in the event. It is the first time that Davis has been selected to participate in the NCAA Championships.
The 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for May 26-28 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio
Nebraska Wesleyan Track and Field National Qualifiers
Isabella Hogue – Women’s 100-meter dash & Women’s 200-meter dash
Reagan Janzen – Women’s 800-meter dash
Avery Decker – Women’s Javelin
Kyle Dickinson – Men’s 400-meter dash
Garrett Lenners – Men’s 800-meter dash
Andrew Davis – Men’s Discus