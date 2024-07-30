Six Streets to Temporarily Close Beginning August 1 through 5

LINCOLN–(News Release July 30)–Lincoln Transportation and Utilities on Tuesday announced that portions of six streets will temporarily close beginning August 1 through 5. The projects are as follows:

Northwest 31st Street from North Park Road to Wildrose Lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 1 for railroad track repair. The recommended detour is Highway 34 to NW 48th Street to West Cuming Street to NW 38th Street to Airport Road to North Park Road.

“Q” Street between Ninth and 10th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 1 for University of Nebraska-Lincoln student move-in. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured during this closure. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit lincoln.ne.gov/transit or call 402-476-1234. The recommended detour is “S” Street to Ninth Street.

Canopy Street between “R” and “Q” streets will be closed from Thursday, August 1 to Sunday, August 4 for the Railyard Rims event. The recommended detour is “R” Street to North Seventh Street to “Q” Street.

Stadium Drive from “T” Street to Salt Creek Roadway will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 3 for the Big Red Preview event.

11th Street between “M” and “L” streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 4 for the Visionary Youth Free Haircuts and Backpacks Event. The recommended detour is “M” Street to 13th Street to “L” Street.

Adams Street between Sixth and Seventh streets will be reduced to one lane in both directions beginning Monday, August 5 for bridge deck repairs conducted by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. This closure will be controlled by a traffic signal and drivers should expect delays. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 19.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around these closures. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during these closures and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.