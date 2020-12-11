Six Teens Arrested In Connection To Gun Theft From Vehicle At A Northwest Lincoln Home
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 11)–As Lincoln Police continue investigating a Nov. 25 larceny from auto case, where three guns were stolen after a Game and Parks vehicle was broken into, two more arrests have been made.
On Friday, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they arrested 18-year-0ld Anthony Cates late Thursday night for three counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Last Saturday (Dec. 5), officers caught up with 19-year-old Leul Howell and arrested him on the same charge. Bonkiewicz says investigators believe Howell and Cates were moving and storing the stolen guns. Forensic evidence and witness statements led to their arrests. Four other teens (a 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-0ld) were arrested for theft by unlawful taking.
Bonkiewicz says a man, who works for Game and Parks, had parked his vehicle in the driveway of his home off of West Lombard Drive and Barons Road, which is off of North 1st Street. The guns had been properly secured in a locked rack that was mounted to the interior of the car. The stolen firearms include: a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, a Remington 12 gauge shotgun, and a Remington .22 rifle. LPD estimates the total loss to be $2,160.
Officers processed the scene for forensic and digital evidence and believe the suspects had broken into the car and ripped out the mounts.
Investigators are still working on this case as they search for the missing firearms.
Anyone with information about this case should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.