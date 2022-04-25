Slama Files Counterclaim Against Gubernatorial Candidate Herbster

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 25)–Sterling State Senator Julie Slama has filed an answer and a counter-claim against Republican candidate for Governor Charles Herbster.
Slama originally told The Nebraska Examiner last week that Herbster had sexually groped her at a political event. Herbster filed suit saying the charge was false. Slama’s answer, filed this morning in Johnson county district court, refutes the charges but also claims damages for sexual battery.
Slama’s attorney, Dave Lopez, called Herbster’s suit a frivolous and bad faith attempt to bully a sexual assault victim into silence.