Smoking Blamed On Sunday’s Mobile Home Fire

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 5)–A fire late Sunday afternoon left a mobile home in northwest Lincoln a total loss and is being blamed by negligent smoking.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called out to the home near 3rd and Adams about a deck on fire and when they arrived at the scene, firefighters found flames that had spread into the siding and attic area. One person inside the mobile home managed to escape and no one was hurt.

Fire crews were able to get a quick knock down of the blaze. Damage estimates are around $80,000 and the family living there got help in relocation by the Red cross.