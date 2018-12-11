Smucker Recalls 9Lives Cat Food

Smucker’s officials initiated the recall, which is being carried out in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration, after internal finished product testing revealed the potential problem.

The following products are affected:

9Lives Protein Plus With Tuna & Chicken. 4-pack of 5.5-oz cans; Best if Used By Mar. 27, 2020 – Nov. 14, 2020; UPC 7910021549

9Lives Protein Plus With Tuna & Liver. 4-pack of 5.5-oz cans; Best if Used By Apr. 17, 2020 – Sept 14, 2020; UPC 7910021748

Thiamine is an essential vitamin for cats. Diets chronically deficient in thiamine may initially produce gastrointestinal symptoms, including: decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss. In advanced cases of thiamine deficiency in cats, neurological symptoms can develop, including ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, mental dullness, blindness, wobbly walking, circling, falling, seizures, and sudden death.

Pet owners should stop feeding the recalled product to their cats, and should contact their veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any symptoms of thiamine deficiency. This is usually a reversible health issue if treated promptly.

Consumers who have questions or would like to receive a refund or coupon for replacement product, they should email the company by completing this form or calling it at 888-569-6828.