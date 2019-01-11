SNAP Recipients Urged to Act Quickly

People whose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits are up for re-certification this month need to act quickly.

Nebraska’s Division of Children and Family Services says federal officials have asked states to issue February food benefits early, citing the partial federal government shutdown. Officials say the nearly 74,000 Nebraska households enrolled in the nutrition aid program will see their next monthly allocation by Jan. 20. In a news release, division director Matthew Wallen said his employees need to process this month’s (January) re-certification paperwork by this coming Tuesday, Jan. 15 and will work over the weekend to make sure recipients get February benefits.