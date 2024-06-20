Snapchap Inc. To Pay $15 Million To Settle Discrimination And Harassment Lawsuit In California
June 20, 2024 6:44AM CDT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Snapchat Inc. will pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by California’s civil rights agency.
The California Civil Rights Department accused the company of discriminating against female employees, failing to prevent workplace sexual harassment and retaliating against women who complained.
The department announced Wednesday that the settlement covers women who worked for the company in California between 2014 and 2024.
It is subject to court approval.
The bulk of the settlement will pay compensation to employees who faced discrimination at the company.
The company says it disagrees with the agency’s claims but that it decided to settle to avoid costly and lengthy litigation.