Snow Emergency In Effect

A snow emergency for the City of Lincoln went into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday night. Parking is banned on both sides of all emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets until further notice. More than 65 crews hit the streets to plow in residential areas, patrol main arterials, plow and spread material as needed. Drivers headed downtown are encouraged to park in City garages instead of on the street as the plowing and snow removal operation continues.

City crews began plowing in residential areas about 8 p.m. Saturday night. Residential parking bans are not in effect at this time, but the City asks residents to move their cars off the streets while crews clear the snow.

Drivers are urged to be on alert for slick spots and areas that refreeze. Advisories include slowing down, and allowing extra travel time and stopping distance. Particular caution is urged around City crews to allow them room to work.

City ordinances make it illegal to push or blow snow into or on any street, alley or sidewalk, and violators are subject to a fine.

Plowing A Challenge in Rural Areas