Snow Emergency Parking Ban

A snow emergency is in effect for the City of Lincoln.   Parking is banned on both sides of all emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets.   For a map of these routes, visit snow.lincoln.ne.gov.   The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Saturday and a Blizzard Warning from noon Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday.  Freezing rain, icing, high winds and snow accumulation of up to 9 inches are possible.

