Snow Emergency Parking Ban

More than 60 crews will continue plowing residential streets and patrolling arterial streets overnight, applying granular salt, pre-wet with brine to developing slick areas. Major streets are mostly clear of snow and wet. However, as temperatures drop, drivers should be alert for refreezing and black ice. Approximately 60% of the City’s residential streets have been plowed.

A snow emergency remains in effect. Parking is banned on both sides of all emergency snow, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets through tomorrow morning. Residential parking bans are not in effect at this time, but the City asks residents to move their cars off the streets in neighborhoods and in the downtown area for more efficient and effective snow removal.

Residents should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions into the morning, especially on untreated streets and sidewalks. Slow down, and allow extra travel time and stopping distance. Please exercise caution around City crews and allow them plenty of room to work.

