Snow Falling In Lincoln, Street Crews Treating Roads As Needed

A view from 9th Street heading southbound toward "D" Street on Tues. Jan. 22, 2019. (Kristen Brown/AlphaMedia Lincoln)

 

 

Snow started to fall in Lincoln shortly before noon Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued the Winter Weather Advisory until 12am Wednesday for the Lincoln area.  About 20 city crews are still patrolling, watching road conditions and applying deicers as needed.

Additional resources are on standby should weather conditions warrant plowing operations.  Arterial streets are wet with normal driving conditions.

Untreated surfaces are slick.

Drivers should be alert to changing weather and street conditions.

ALSO READ: LPS, UNL Among Area Schools Closed, As Winter Storm Moves In.

