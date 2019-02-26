Snow Removal District Parking Ban Announced

A snow removal district parking ban will be in effect for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings. This ban will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, Thursday, Feb. 28 and Friday, March 1 in the City’s eight snow removal districts.

In these areas, snow is plowed into windrows, loaded into trucks and hauled out of the area overnight. To assist with snow removal, parking is prohibited on both sides of the streets in the districts. Those include streets in Downtown and the Haymarket; University Place; Havelock; Bethany; College View; 11th and “G”; 17th and Washington; and 25th and Sumner. Maps can be found at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

To assist downtown residents during snow removal district parking bans, free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 “N” St. To reduce citations and towed vehicles downtown, the service will be offered from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. when the City is under a snow removal district parking ban. Customers will be charged the posted rate for any time beyond those hours. Vehicles that remain in the garage past 10 a.m. will be charged for the entire time the vehicle was in the facility.

The residential parking ban remains in effect. It prohibits parking on the odd numbered sides of residential streets.