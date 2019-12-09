Snow, Wind Cause Visibility Issues For Lincoln Commuters
Lincoln commuters endure low visibility as snow and strong winds moved through on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. This is from the front steps of the KFOR studios at 3800 Cornhusker Highway. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 9)–Snow, combined with a strong north wind, created visibility problems for Lincoln commuters Monday morning, but it was short lived as the clouds gave way to sunshine by 9am.
About .01 of an inch of snow fell officially at the Lincoln Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The official wind speed at the Airport for the 8am observation was out of the north at 25 mph, gusting to 46 mph. Visibility was down to a half-mile or less in some spots across the Lincoln metro area.
At the KFOR studios in north Lincoln, snow measurements resembled those at the airport.
There were some slick roads and bridges during the commute, but since midnight, Lincoln Police have only reported four accidents throughout the city.