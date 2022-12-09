Snowplow Santa Visits Lincoln December 17th 

Snowplow Santa (photo from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities)

(KFOR NEWS December 9, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) is bringing back Snowplow Santa to deliver holiday cheer to Lincoln residents from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17. It’s the third year LTU has organized the free event.

Instead of a sleigh, Santa Claus will ride in an LTU snowplow, wave at residents along the route and make brief stops at two libraries. Families will be able to meet Snowplow Santa and take pictures with him using their own cameras and camera phones.

This is an outdoor event with Snowplow Santa visiting a designated area of each library parking lot. The schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. to noon – Walt Branch Library, 6701 South 14th St.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.

“We are offering community members a quick and easy way to celebrate this iconic moment during the holidays while being able to take a closer look at one of our new super combo snowplows. This free and safe opportunity to connect with Saint Nick is our City team members’ way of giving back to our great community,” said Liz Elliott, LTU Director.

The Snowplow Santa event may be canceled due to inclement weather. For more information on this event, visit lincoln.ne.gov/SnowplowSanta. For general winter operations information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/snow.

