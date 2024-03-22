Social Media Trend With Game Causing Some Concern with Police

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 22)–A trend on TikTok has created what Lincoln Police are calling “unnecessary alarm” across the city.

On Wednesday, police got a call about a man showing a handgun near Canopy and “P” Streets and when officers showed up, they found it was a water gun. On Thursday, a similar report was made at the Starbucks near 27th and Pine Lake Road. Police Captain Todd Kocian says that also turned out to be a water gun.

It’s part of a game found on TikTok called “Senior Assassins”, which seniors in high school across Lincoln are hunting each other with water guns.

Kocian says some of these water guns used look like real firearms. He adds parents are highly encouraged to talk with their kids about possible consequences of the game, so that kids can have a fun and memorable senior year.