Some Issues In Connecting To Classes On The First Day of Remote Learning For Some LPS Students
LINCOLN–(KFOR/10-11 Now Aug. 17)–There were some students in Lincoln Public Schools that had trouble connecting to classrooms on the first day of remote learning across the district on Monday.
KFOR’s media partner 10/11 Now reports some students had connectivity and crashing issues. In a statement sent to parents, LPS apologized for issues that came up and they were working quickly to get them resolved. Other parents were complementary about the online classes, with one telling our media partner 10/11 Now, they were impressed with how the Zoom application was working.
Students at the high school level in LPS are to a 50% learning in person and 50% remotely. A smaller number of students in elementary and middle school have opted to do remote learning altogether.