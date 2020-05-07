Soon-To-Be Norris Freshman Commits To Playing Baseball At Florida State
Courtesy of Nebraska Prospects Baseball.
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 7)–Kale Fountain’s credentials as a baseball player have caught the attention of Florida State’s program.
He announced on Twitter he will play for the Seminoles. The only thing is, he’s 14 and will start his freshman year at Norris High School this coming fall.
Fountain explained to KFOR Sports on Wednesday what drew him to Florida State, which includes the progression of that program.
“When I get (to Florida State) for college, they can develop me into the best baseball player I can be. So, that’s what we’re looking for,” he said in a phone interview with KFOR’s sports director Jeff Motz. Florida State coaches saw Fountain last fall in a tournament down in Florida, while he was playing with the Nebraska Prospects.
Fountain took a virtual tour of the Florida State campus before making his decision. He’s the second commitment of the Seminoles’ 2024 recruiting class.
Before he focuses on playing down in Tallahassee, Fountain has his sights on becoming a contributor to the Norris baseball team, which has been successful in recent years and become a Class B powerhouse. It also motivates him to display his skills by continuing to hit the weight room.
“Hit (the baseball) harder, lift, do everything I need to do everyday, so that I can show people, when I get to high school, that I can play,” said Fountain.
Last fall, Fountain was throwing a 75 mph fastball and through weight lifting and continued workouts, his fastball is in the low to mid 80s. Fountain is now 6-3 and weighs 180 pounds.
In addition to focusing on baseball, Fountain said he plans to play basketball in the winter.