South 56TH And Old Cheney Road Railroad Intersection Closes Sunday
up.com
(KFOR NEWS November 6, 2020) A big BIG headache if you regularly travel around the 56th and Highway 2 and Old Cheney Road part of south Lincoln.
Beginning Sunday morning, November 8th at 8 a.m., South 56th Street between Highway 2 and Waltz Road, and Old Cheney Road between South 52nd and South 58th streets will be closed for railroad crossing replacement and signal updates. Alternate routes include Nebraska Highway 2, South 70th Street, Pine Lake Road, South 48th Street and South 40th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Sunday, November 15th.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. No through traffic will be allowed during this work. Travelers are encouraged to use the detours or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.
Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) will be replacing all the panels, tracks and ties, and upgrading the signals. Because of the size of the crossing, the entire intersection must be closed during the project.
OPPD, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU), and the Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) are coordinating this work to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of this crossing. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work. OPPD project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
READ MORE: Governor Ricketts Decides To Reinstate Federal SNAP Benefits