South Beltway Project Receives First Place Honor in Transportation Awards Competition

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–Lincoln’s South Beltway project from the Nebraska Department of Transportation received a first-place regional award in the 2023 America’s Transportation Awards competition.

The first-place award was for the “Best Use of Technology and Innovation Large Project” category. The $352 million, 11-mile Lincoln South Beltway project connecting U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 2 is one of the most complex projects NDOT has undertaken in state history. Completion was accelerated by historic legislation to fund key infrastructure projects in the state, and by legislation to authorize the state to create additional industry innovations, including innovative financing.

As a regional winner, NDOT’s project will be considered for inclusion into the national competition’s “Top 12” which will be publicly announced in early September. These 12 projects compete for two top prizes – the Grand Prize and People’s Choice Awards, which will be announced at the AASHTO Annual Meeting in Indianapolis in November.