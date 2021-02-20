South Lincoln Roundabout Construction Begins Monday
(Lincoln NE February 20, 2021) Beginning Monday February 22, South 40th Street between Yankee Hill and Saltillo roads, and Rokeby Road between South 31st and South 40th streets will be closed for the construction of a roundabout at Wilderness Hills Boulevard. The detour is South 40th Street to Yankee Hill Road to South 27th Street to Saltillo Road. The work is scheduled to be completed in May.
