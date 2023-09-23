Southbound On And Off Ramps Closures At US-77/Rosa Parks Interchange

(KFOR Lincoln September 23, 2023) Weather permitting, beginning Sept. 24, southbound ramp closures will occur at the US-77/Rosa Parks interchange for overnight concrete joint sealing work, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The southbound off ramp will be closed nightly beginning at 7:00 p.m. and re-opening at 6:00 a.m. the following day. Anticipated completion is Sept. 26.

The southbound on ramp will be closed beginning at 7:00 pm and re-opening at 6:00 a.m. the following morning, Sept 25.

Detour routes for the closures will be identified by signing and/or portable dynamic message boards.