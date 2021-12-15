Weather Alert
News
Lincoln News
Local Sports
Nebraska News
Economy
Government
Community
Crime
Politics
Weather
Shows
Daily Lineup
Coast to Coast AM
Bloomberg Day Break
Lincoln’s Morning News
Armstrong & Getty
Markley, Van Camp and Robbins
The Dan Bongino Show
The Ben Shapiro Show
The Joe Pags Show
The Dan Bongino Show
The Jesse Kelly Show
Our American Stories
Podcasts
KFOR News Now Podcast
KFOR Art Link On Demand
Lincoln Live On Demand
KFOR Newsweek
KFOR Sports Update
High School Sports On Demand
Nebraska Outdoors On Demand
Operation Santa Claus
Events
Submit Community Calendar Event
Community Events
Birthday/Anniversary
Advertise With Us
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Lincoln News
Southeast Community College Holds Tuition Steady, Raises Fees
Dec 15, 2021 @ 2:42pm
Lincoln, NE, (Dec. 15, 2021) – The Southeast Community College Board of Governors approved a $3 per credit hour increase in the Facility Fee for the 2022-2023 academic year, but held tuition at its current rate during its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 14. The motion was unanimous.
The rates established by the Board will take effect for the 2022 Fall Semester starting in August.
Nebraska residents will pay $102 per credit hour in tuition and $15 per credit hour in fees for a total of $117 per credit hour. Non-resident rates also increased $3 in Facility Fees, meaning those students will pay $123 per credit hour in tuition and $15 per credit hour in fees for a total of $138 per credit hour. Non-resident rates also take effect for the 2022 Fall Semester.
The additional $3 in fees will mean resident students will pay $3,510 for 30 semester hours (one year), a 2.6% increase over the current year.
The Board also set room and board rates for 2022-2023. The new rates represent a slight increase over the 2021-2022 fiscal year and depend on single or double occupancy.
Lincoln News
Southeast Community College Holds Tuition Steady, Raises Fees
29 seconds ago
LFR Will Have Extra Engine Crew On Standby To Help With Calls During Storm
2 hours ago
Victim In Monday Night’s House Fire Near Raymond Has Been Identified
2 hours ago
Local Sports
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Rodriguez, Caffey and Kubik Named AVCA All-Americans
4 hours ago
Husker Center Heading For NFL Draft
16 hours ago
Alberts: “N-U Basketball Program OK”
22 hours ago
News
Lincoln News
Local Sports
Nebraska News
Economy
Government
Community
Crime
Politics
Weather
Shows
Daily Lineup
Coast to Coast AM
Bloomberg Day Break
Lincoln’s Morning News
Armstrong & Getty
Markley, Van Camp and Robbins
The Dan Bongino Show
The Ben Shapiro Show
The Joe Pags Show
The Dan Bongino Show
The Jesse Kelly Show
Our American Stories
Podcasts
KFOR News Now Podcast
KFOR Art Link On Demand
Lincoln Live On Demand
KFOR Newsweek
KFOR Sports Update
High School Sports On Demand
Nebraska Outdoors On Demand
Operation Santa Claus
Events
Submit Community Calendar Event
Community Events
Birthday/Anniversary
Advertise With Us
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On