Southeast Community College To Increase Tuition

Lincoln, NE (Dec. 13, 2022) – The Southeast Community College Board of Governors approved a $2 per credit hour increase in the tuition rate and a $2 per credit hour increase in facilities fee for the 2023-2024 academic year during its regular monthly meeting Dec. 13. The motion passed on a 9-2 vote.

Beginning August 2023, Nebraska residents will pay $104 per credit hour in tuition and $17 per credit hour in fees for a total of $121 per credit hour. The facilities fee will be $14 per credit hour, while the student activities fee will remain at $3 per credit hour.

Non-resident rates also increased $4, meaning those students will pay $125 per credit hour in tuition and $17 per credit hour in fees for a total of $142 per credit hour. Non-resident rates also take effect for the 2023 Fall Semester.

The additional $4 will mean resident students will pay $3,630 for 30 semester hours (one year), a 3.4% increase over the current year.

The Board voted to postpone a decision on room and board rates for 2023-2024 until its Jan. 17 meeting at the Milford Campus.