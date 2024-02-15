Southwest Lincoln Home Damaged by Fire Early Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 15)–An overnight fire in southwest Lincoln did about $50,000 damage to a home.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the fire early Thursday morning in the 5400 block of South 20th Street Circle damaged mostly the exterior to the house. The fire started when a grill cover caught on fire from a grill that wasn’t completely out from use on Wednesday night.

No one was hurt and the people living in the home had now been temporarily relocated.