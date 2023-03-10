Southwest Names Sherman as School’s New Athletic Director

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 10)–The new athletic and activities director at Lincoln Southwest High School is Andrew Sherman, who is currently a PE teacher and head football coach at the school.

Sherman will begin his new position on July 1, when current Southwest AD Mark Armstrong retires after 37 years in education.

Sherman has been a teacher and coach at Southwest since the school opened in the fall of 2002. His coaching duties at Southwest have included boys junior varsity soccer, freshmen and reserve girls basketball, boys and girls shot put and discus, and various coaching roles on football teams. Sherman has been leading the Silver Hawks varsity football team since 2015.

Sherman earned his Bachelors of Science in Physical Education from Peru State College, and a Masters of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane University.