Special Event Street Closures Scheduled For September 24
September 23, 2023 8:17AM CDT
(KFOR Lincoln September 23, 2023) Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 24, for the Streets Alive! community event. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained.
The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:
- Cleveland Avenue between North 39th and North 47th streets
- North 47th Street between Cleveland and Baldwin avenues
- Baldwin Avenue between North 47th and North 39th streets
- North 39th Street between Baldwin and Cleveland avenues
Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln celebrated in cities across America and the world by closing off a section of a city to let people play in the streets.