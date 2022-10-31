Speed, Alcohol Cited As Factors In Fatal Accident

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. (photo courtesy 10/11 NOW)

Lincoln, NE (October 31, 2022) Lincoln Police today released details of their investigation into an October 6, 2022, crash that resulted in the deaths of six people.

Five of the vehicle occupants including the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth, died at the scene. One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries hours later.

A statement released by Lincoln Police said completed toxicology tests indicated Kurth’s Blood Alcohol Content at the time was .211, approximately 2 1/2 times the legal limit for driving. It also said that electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour in the moments preceding the crash.

Just after the accident, which happened around 2:00 A.M., officers responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone. Officers arrived on scene and found a black Honda accord had been eastbound on Randolph, left the roadway and struck a tree.

In the days following the on-scene crash investigation, crash investigators analyzed evidence collected at the scene, conducted an examination of the vehicle involved, interviewed individuals with potential information regarding events leading up to the crash, analyzed electronic crash data collected from the vehicle and submitted evidence for toxicological analysis.