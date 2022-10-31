KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Speed, Alcohol Cited As Factors In Fatal Accident

October 31, 2022 4:35PM CDT
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. (photo courtesy 10/11 NOW)

Lincoln, NE (October 31, 2022) Lincoln Police today released details of their investigation into an October  6, 2022, crash that resulted in the deaths of six people. 

Five  of the vehicle occupants including the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth, died at  the scene. One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital where she died from her  injuries hours later.

A statement released by Lincoln Police said completed toxicology tests indicated Kurth’s Blood Alcohol Content at the time was .211, approximately 2 1/2 times the legal limit for driving. It also said that electronic data collected from  the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour in the moments preceding the crash.  

Just after the accident, which happened around 2:00 A.M., officers responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the  phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone. Officers arrived on scene and  found a black Honda accord had been eastbound on Randolph, left the roadway and struck a tree. 

In the days following the on-scene crash investigation, crash investigators analyzed evidence collected at  the scene, conducted an examination of the vehicle involved, interviewed individuals with potential  information regarding events leading up to the crash, analyzed electronic crash data collected from the  vehicle and submitted evidence for toxicological analysis. 

 

