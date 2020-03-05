UPDATE: Speeding Motorcyclist Killed – Pickup Driver Drunk
photo from 10/11 NOW
UPDATE (9:42 A.M.) — Lincoln Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a traffic collision on Wednesday evening. Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz tells KFOR NEWS that 21-year-old Blaine Henderson was transported to the hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle during the crash. He later died of his injuries. Henderson’s speed at the time of the crash is thought to be a factor in the accident. The driver of the pickup, Samuel Demmers, was cited for third offense DUI after his blood alcohol content was measured at .082.
(KFOR NEWS March 5, 2020) A speeding motorcycle slammed into a pickup Wednesday night at the 10th and High intersection in south Lincoln.
Police Capt. Ben Kopsa tells KFOR NEWS the 21 year old male from the Lincoln area was speeding north on 10th street when the pickup driven by 27 year old, Samuel Demmers of Lincoln turned onto High Street in front of the motorcycle. Demmers was cited for DUI.
The name of the motorcyclist has not been released until all family has been notified.
