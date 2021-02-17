SPP Issues Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert According To NPPD
According to the Nebraska Public Power District, the Energy Emergency Alert level moved to Level 3 at 9 a.m.
The Southwest Power Pool, which monitors energy supply and demand for a 14-state area across the central U.S., including Nebraska, begins asking its suppliers to issue temporary, rolling blackouts at Level 3.
However, an LES update twitter account states: “At this time, we remain in an Energy Emergency Alert Level 2. We will let you know if a decision is made to move back to Level 3 and begin subsequent rotating outages.”
Full statement below.
Outages remain possible Wednesday.