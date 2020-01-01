Stabbing Death Under Investigation In Seward County, One Person Arrested
Donald Polcyn, Jr. (Courtesy of the Seward County Sheriff's Office)
UTICA–(KFOR Jan. 1)–Authorities in Seward County are investigating a stabbing death that happened early on New Year’s Day in the community of Utica, about 40 miles west of Lincoln.
In a news release to KFOR News, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 1am Wednesday about a stabbing. Once deputies arrived, they took 27-year-old Donald Polcyn, Jr. of Utica into custody.
Paramedics took the victim to a Seward hospital and later was pronounced dead, as a result of the stabbing. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Polcyn, Jr. was arrested for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.