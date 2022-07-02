Stabbing Friday Night Turns Deadly In Alleyway Near Central Lincoln Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly stabbing reported just before 9pm Friday in the alleyway near a central Lincoln convenience store.
Police were called to the 1300 block of North 27th Street about a man that was stabbed. The caller heard yelling and went towards the area where the victim was found with serious injuries. The victim, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was found with an obvious stab wound, according to a news release from LPD to KFOR News. Life-saving measures were attempted by officers, but the victim had succumbed to his injuries.
A witness saw the victim and a male suspect, who were known to each other, involved in an altercation over a bicycle in front of the convenience store. The whereabouts of the suspect as of 11:50pm Friday are not known.
Lincoln Police are still working diligently to find the suspect, while continuing to gather evidence, examine security video and interviewing possible witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.