A 32 year old Lincoln man is in jail this morning (Wednesday) for a stabbing outside an apartment building at 1716 E Street. Police Capt. Ben Kobza tells KFOR NEWS a disturbance between Mehdi Darvishi of Lincoln and a yet identified man led to the victim being stabbed in the chest. 2 weapons were recovered. Darvishi went to jail for 1st degree assault. The victim is in a hospital with a serious injury.

