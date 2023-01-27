Stabbing Reported Friday Morning at a Northeast Lancaster County Home

This photo was provided to KFOR News from 10/11 Now producer Ryan Swanigan of the area of 112th and Branched Oak Road looking west toward the area of a reported stabbing on Friday morning.

RURAL WAVERLY–(KFOR Jan. 27)–One person was taken to a hospital, after an apparent stabbing that happened early Friday morning northwest of Waverly.

KFOR News talked to 10/11 Now producer Ryan Swanigan, who was at the scene near 112th and Branched Oak Road and had talked to a Sheriff’s deputy in confirming the situation. He reports that a 69-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 33-year-old Haley Gaston of Omaha, got into a struggle with the victim as she apparently was trying to steal a vehicle. The victim was able to get the weapon away from the suspect during the struggle.

Deputies arrived and took Gaston into custody

