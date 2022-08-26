Stabbing Victim Found In Cass County

(KFOR NEWS August 26, 2022) An autopsy is being conducted today (Friday) on the body of a 55 year old woman found stabbed to death in a house near Plattsmouth.

Cass County Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann says Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 9301 Highway 75, a residence south of Plattsmouth for a possible disturbance. The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female was laying on the floor.

Upon arrival, at 3:20 p.m., the deputies found the fire to have been extinguished and located 55 year old, Mary D. Blackwell on the floor with blood around her. Deputies observed multiple lacerations on Blackwell and a fatal stab wound in the chest caused by a knife. Blackwell was pronounced deceased at 3:20 p.m. Her next of kin were notified.

18 year old, Jabari D. Parsons was located at the scene, arrested, and transported to the Cass County Jail and booked on the charges of Murder first degree and Murder second degree.

Douglas County Crime Scene Investigation unit was requested and responded to assist in the collection of evidence and documentation of the crime scene.

