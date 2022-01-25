Stand Off in Adams

(KFOR NEWS January 25, 2022) A stand off this morning (Tuesday) in Adams. It started around 8pm last night (Monday)…a large portion of the north side of Adams is blocked off.
Authorities have a house near 8th and Elm Streets surrounded. KFOR NEWS reached out to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office for updates, but was only told the standoff was still continuing as of 4:30am this morning.
Neighbors tell 10/11 NOW they heard that someone had been shot, but that has not been confirmed by NSP, who is handling the incident.
READ MORE: LLHD Updates Vaccination And Testing Clinics