Standoff Friday Morning at SW Lincoln Home Ends Peacefully

The scene of a standoff near 12th and Hill Street on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–A standoff Friday morning at a southwest Lincoln home ends peacefully with the arrest of two people, both of whom were wanted on outstanding warrants. One of them was wanted in connection to a robbery on Wednesday near 21st and Washington.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says investigators found out that 24-year-old Gabriel Olivas was wanted on some warrants, plus his alleged involvement in that robbery, and was inside someone else’s home near 12th and Hill around 8am Friday. LPD officers and LSO deputies surrounded the home and used LSO’s Bearcat armored tactical response vehicle, thinking Olivas may be armed.

The scene of a standoff situation near 12th and Hill in SW Lincoln. Avoid the area for now! @Lincoln_Police and @LSOnebraska are at the scene. Video courtesy of @JeffMotzKFOR. #LNK pic.twitter.com/IoxiEYn1tO — KFOR Radio (@KFORRADIO) June 23, 2023

Then around 11am Friday, Olivas, along with 39-year-old Sherry Thomas were taken into custody. Thomas was taken to a hospital for a non life-threatening injury before she went to jail.

Friday’s incident marked the 13th time the Bearcat Unit from LSO has been used since last September.