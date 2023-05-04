Standoff Situation in North Lincoln Early Thursday Morning Under Investigation

A Lincoln Police cruiser blocks off northbound traffic at 27th and Holdrege early Thursday morning, as investigators were in the middle of a standoff situation in the area of 28th and Clinton. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–For most of the overnight hours Thursday morning, there was a police presence outside of a north Lincoln home, where someone was barricaded but now the situation has stabilized.

Ryan Swanigan with KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, says this all started just before 1am Thursday, when a warrant was being served at a home in the area of 28th and Clinton. He adds SWAT team members and the Nebraska State Patrol forced a door open to the house and pulled someone outside.

“Right in front of the NSP SWAT vehicle, I could see them performing CPR on the person that they got outside of the house,” Swanigan told KFOR News.

The situation in the 1500 block of north 28th street has stabilized. 28th street between Holdrege to Clinton will be temporarily closed. Please consider alternate routes and drive safely. https://t.co/IU9DSplQiF — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 4, 2023

The person was taken to a Lincoln hospital. As of 8am, no other details were available but the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is planning to hold a briefing about the standoff coming up at 9:30am Thursday.