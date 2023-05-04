KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Standoff Situation in North Lincoln Early Thursday Morning Under Investigation

May 4, 2023 8:47AM CDT
Share
Standoff Situation in North Lincoln Early Thursday Morning Under Investigation
A Lincoln Police cruiser blocks off northbound traffic at 27th and Holdrege early Thursday morning, as investigators were in the middle of a standoff situation in the area of 28th and Clinton. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–For most of the overnight hours Thursday morning, there was a police presence outside of a north Lincoln home, where someone was barricaded but now the situation has stabilized.

Ryan Swanigan with KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, says this all started just before 1am Thursday, when a warrant was being served at a home in the area of 28th and Clinton. He adds SWAT team members and the Nebraska State Patrol forced a door open to the house and pulled someone outside.

“Right in front of the NSP SWAT vehicle, I could see them performing CPR on the person that they got outside of the house,” Swanigan told KFOR News.

The person was taken to a Lincoln hospital. As of 8am, no other details were available but the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is planning to hold a briefing about the standoff coming up at 9:30am Thursday.

Lincoln News

NCAA Basketball Bracket